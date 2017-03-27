Rotating starburst cores in massive g...

Rotating starburst cores in massive galaxies at z=2.5

We present spatially resolved ALMA observations of the CO J=3-2 emission line in two massive galaxies at z=2.5 on the star-forming main sequence. Both galaxies have compact dusty star-forming cores with effective radii of Re=1.3 kpc and Re=1.2 kpc in the 870 um continuum emission.




