Rosewood Hoi An To Open 2019
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Hoi An South Development Limited, to manage Rosewood Hoi An in Vietnam, scheduled to open 2019. It will join the international collection's growing number of ultra-luxury hotels in the Asia region, including Rosewood Beijing and, opening this year, Rosewood Phnom Penh and the group's first Asia resorts in Sanya, Phuket and Luang Prabang.
