Renault Samsung raises prices without official notification: reports

Renault Samsung Motors, the South Korean unit of French automaker Renault S.A., carried out a price hike of up to 750,000 won across six models without officially notifying customers, according to local reports Sunday. A total of six models -- the SM3, SM5, SM6, SM7, QM3 and QM6 -- underwent a price increase in line with the release of 2017 model-year vehicles, Yonhap News Agency reported.

