Portsmouth rehabilitation service rated Good by CQC

16 min ago Read more: Portsmouth Today

The Care Quality Commission made an unannounced visit to the Portsmouth Rehabilitation and Re-ablement Team, based at the Turner Centre, in St James' Hospital, Milton. Run by Portsmouth City Council and Solent NHS Trust, the service offers short-term support to people who may need care, equipment or rehabilitation.

