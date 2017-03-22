Planes were trying to leave and land ...

Planes were trying to leave and land as the air traffic controller slept the day away

18 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said in a statement on its website on its we that it had recommended that the sleeping controller and one other controller also be fined. The statement said the incident was a threat to safety, adding that the head of the air traffic control was also suspended.

Chicago, IL

