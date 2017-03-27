PIA'S, Digital Printing Think Tank Tw...

PIA'S, Digital Printing Think Tank Two in NYC is Being Expanded and Re...

Printing Industries Alliance, today announced that their DIGITAL PRINT THINK TANK TWO is being expanded and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 26th, 2017. All of our original presentation sponsors are on board, our venue remains the same and Mark Michelson remains the event's lead moderator.

Chicago, IL

