PetroVietnam Oil to offer 'most attractive' IPO of 2017

PetroVietnam Oil Corp., Vietnam's sole crude exporter, said it's in talks to sell as much as 40% to strategic investors and expects to narrow down to a list of about five potential bidders for the government this month. PV Oil, as it's commonly known, expects to raise at least $270 million from one or two investors from the stake sale, President and CEO Cao Hoai Duong said at the company's Ho Chi Minh City headquarters.

