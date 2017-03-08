PetroVietnam Oil to offer 'most attractive' IPO of 2017

PetroVietnam Oil Corp., Vietnam's sole crude exporter, said it's in talks to sell as much as 40% to strategic investors and expects to narrow down to a list of about five potential bidders for the government this month. PV Oil, as it's commonly known, expects to raise at least $270 million from one or two investors from the stake sale, President and CEO Cao Hoai Duong said at the company's Ho Chi Minh City headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.