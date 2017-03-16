New direct ship route links Wenzhou to Southeast Asia
One last container was hoisted aboard container ship SITC Laem Chabang in the port of Wenzhou prior to the latter's departure on March 9. When it sailed off, the SITC Laem Chabang followed the first ship route linking the port of Wenzhou in eastern China with Southeast Asia. Container ships will now sail the route once per week, docking at major ports including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Xiamen, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Manila, Laem Chabang and Shanghai.
