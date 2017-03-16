New direct ship route links Wenzhou t...

New direct ship route links Wenzhou to Southeast Asia

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: People's Daily Online

One last container was hoisted aboard container ship SITC Laem Chabang in the port of Wenzhou prior to the latter's departure on March 9. When it sailed off, the SITC Laem Chabang followed the first ship route linking the port of Wenzhou in eastern China with Southeast Asia. Container ships will now sail the route once per week, docking at major ports including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Xiamen, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Manila, Laem Chabang and Shanghai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Daily Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC