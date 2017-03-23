Miss Saigon' Broadway Review: The Hel...

Miss Saigon' Broadway Review: The Helicopter Is Back,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Claude-Michel Schonberg's music for the ill-fated young lovers is only slightly less bombastic than the show's military parades in honor of Ho Chi Minh Claude-Michel Schonberg and Alain Boublil have a lot to answer for. Under the umbrella of producer Cameron Mackintosh, their back-to-back hits "Les Miserables" and "Miss Saigon" were part of the British invasion that filled a creative void in the 1980s and '90s when AIDS devastated the Broadway theater community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... 5 hr Spotted Girl 3
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC