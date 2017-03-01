M&M's Newest Flavor May Be Its B...

M&M's Newest Flavor May Be Its Best Yet

If you missed out on last year's Strawberry M&M's, you've got another chance to get in on the action. Only this year, the candy brand is eschewing the chocolate-covered-strawberry inspo and throwing the fruity flavor in with its beloved peanut pal.

Chicago, IL

