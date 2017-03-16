Laughing teens chop helpless monkey's...

Laughing teens chop helpless monkey's skull open and eat...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The lifeless monkey had been chained up before it was laid out on a log by a youngster before barbaric meal Horrific footage has shown a group of laughing people chopping a monkey 's skull open and eatings its brains after decapitating the animal. The hapless monkey had been chained up before it was laid out on a log by a youngster at a building in Nghe An province, Vietnam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,155 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC