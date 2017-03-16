Laughing teens chop helpless monkey's skull open and eat...

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The lifeless monkey had been chained up before it was laid out on a log by a youngster before barbaric meal Horrific footage has shown a group of laughing people chopping a monkey 's skull open and eatings its brains after decapitating the animal. The hapless monkey had been chained up before it was laid out on a log by a youngster at a building in Nghe An province, Vietnam.

