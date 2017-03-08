Kong: Skull Island tour package to Vi...

Kong: Skull Island tour package to Vietnam film locations

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Many of the action scenes in the latest King Kong film, Kong: Skull Island , which opens in Hong Kong cinemas this week, were filmed in and around Vietnam, and Vietnam-based Exotic Voyages has announced a 10-day tour that will visit several of the locations. Five of those days will be spent in either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, at either end of the trip, with only the middle portion spent exploring location areas around Ninh Binh and Halong Bay, in the north, and Quang Binh province, in the central coast region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC