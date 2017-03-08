Kong: Skull Island tour package to Vietnam film locations

Many of the action scenes in the latest King Kong film, Kong: Skull Island , which opens in Hong Kong cinemas this week, were filmed in and around Vietnam, and Vietnam-based Exotic Voyages has announced a 10-day tour that will visit several of the locations. Five of those days will be spent in either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City, at either end of the trip, with only the middle portion spent exploring location areas around Ninh Binh and Halong Bay, in the north, and Quang Binh province, in the central coast region.

