Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager sent to jail till April 4

B S Gujral, owner of Golden Park Hotel on Ho Chi Minh Sarani - where two persons were suffocated to death after a fire broke out early Thursday - and his manager Gautam Mazumdar, were on Friday produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody till April 4. Officials said Kolkata Municipal Corporation will soon examine the official documents of the hotel. Sources said while Golden Park Hotel had fire fighting equipment in place, they were not adequate, as smoke had spread to other parts of the hotel through ducts of the centralised air-conditioning system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.