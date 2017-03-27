Kim Jong-nam to be cremated, sent to ...

Kim Jong-nam to be cremated, sent to NK: reports

Despite a series of unresolved mysteries surrounding his assassination, the remains of Kim Jong-nam appear to be set for a cremation and return to the homeland he had been unable to visit for years. Malaysian and Japanese news reports said Monday that the body of Kim, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was transferred to a crematorium outside Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, and the remains will be handed over to Pyongyang envoys who are visiting the country for secret talks with Malaysian authorities.

