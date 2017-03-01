Japan Supports Heritage Conservation Efforts In Vietnam's Hue City
HUE, March 6 -- Japan has helped conserve the tangible and intangible values of the Complex of Hue Monuments - a world heritage site in Hue, the imperial capital of Vietnam during the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam News Agency reported. Japan began providing aid for relic conservation in Hue in 1990.
