Int'l cycling tournament to be held in Vietnam
An international women's cycling tournament will take place in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province from March 8 to 16, with the participation of 18 teams from 8 countries. The teams include 10 from Vietnam, two from Kazakhstan and one each from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines each, the Vietnam Cycling Federation said Thursday.
