Int'l cycling tournament to be held in Vietnam

An international women's cycling tournament will take place in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province from March 8 to 16, with the participation of 18 teams from 8 countries. The teams include 10 from Vietnam, two from Kazakhstan and one each from South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines each, the Vietnam Cycling Federation said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

