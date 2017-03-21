Intel: Vietnam Magazine December 2014

Intel: Vietnam Magazine December 2014

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: HistoryNet

In August, General Martin Dempsey became the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to travel to Vietnam since 1971. Dempsey, who arrived on August 14 for a four-day visit, met with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Defense Minister Phung Quang Thanh to discuss ways the two nations could strengthen their ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC