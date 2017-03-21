Intel: Vietnam Magazine December 2014
In August, General Martin Dempsey became the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to travel to Vietnam since 1971. Dempsey, who arrived on August 14 for a four-day visit, met with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and Defense Minister Phung Quang Thanh to discuss ways the two nations could strengthen their ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC