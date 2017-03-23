In Ho Chi Minh City, Faust Reflects o...

In Ho Chi Minh City, Faust Reflects on Vietnam War

21 hrs ago Read more: Harvard Crimson

University President Drew G. Faust paid homage to the lives lost in the Vietnam War in a speech at a university in Ho Chi Minh City Thursday. During her speech, Faust announced that Harvard alumni from the class of 1967 will take part in a special remembrance event for the war at this year's 50th reunion.

Chicago, IL

