In 1942, Montesano UMCa s victory ban...

In 1942, Montesano UMCa s victory banquet celebrates new pipe organ

If Grays Harbor were ever invaded and the enemy succeeded in pushing back the American army, there's a small, fast-shooting, woods-wise group of hunters that will take to the hills and fight to the last man. Numbering about 50 hand-picked veterans, the group began organizing two days after Pearl Harbor with a pledge to spend their skill, their bullets and, if need be, their lives in fighting any invader.

Chicago, IL

