Ibaraki woman to make film on soldier...

Ibaraki woman to make film on soldier father's life in postwar Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Until two years ago, Emiko Soeno didn't know that her father was among the Imperial Japanese Army soldiers who remained in Vietnam after World War II, men who joined the Ho Chi Minh movement to win independence from French colonial rule. Hoping to preserve this little-known part of Japanese-Vietnamese history, Soeno, a 57-year-old resident of Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, is producing a documentary about her father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC