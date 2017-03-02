Ibaraki woman to make film on soldier father's life in postwar Vietnam

Until two years ago, Emiko Soeno didn't know that her father was among the Imperial Japanese Army soldiers who remained in Vietnam after World War II, men who joined the Ho Chi Minh movement to win independence from French colonial rule. Hoping to preserve this little-known part of Japanese-Vietnamese history, Soeno, a 57-year-old resident of Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, is producing a documentary about her father.

