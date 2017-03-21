How the Freedom of Information Act Works
Once enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1966, the Freedom of Information Act provided citizens and journalists more access to government documents and material. U.S. Rep. John Moss, was serving California's 3rd Congressional District when he knew something needed to change regarding public access to government information.
