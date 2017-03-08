Giant gorilla model catches fire at V...

Giant gorilla model catches fire at Vietnam premiere of Kong: Skull Island

Film-goers scurried for cover as the fire tore through the 5m-high model of King Kong at a mall in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday night . A giant model of King Kong caught fire during the premiere of Kong: Skull Island in Ho Chi Minh City on Mar 9, 2017.

