Fire, explosion death toll rises in Vietnam in Q1

A total of 1,293 fires and explosions broke out across Vietnam in the first quarter of this year, killing 33 people and injuring 69 others, while leaving losses of some 684 billion Vietnamese dong , the country's Fire Prevention and Fight Department said Saturday. Compared with the first quarter of last year, the number of fires and explosions increased 37,7 percent, in which deaths surged 2.5 times, injuries dropped 13.8 percent, and the property losses rose 34.2 percent.

