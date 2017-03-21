Fidel Castro becomes a piece of dead art

An artistic cadaver of late Cuban ruler Fidel Castro, donning military fatigues and with his head propped on a white pillow, has become one of the main attractions of Art Basel Hong Kong. Although the fair is not yet open to the public, collectors from all over the world are busy taking selfies Shen Shaomin, an Australian Chinese artist, is responsible for the exhibit, which includes Castro and four other communist legends: Mao Zedong, Vladimir Lenin, Kim Jong-il, Ho Chi Minh.

