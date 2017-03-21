Fidel Castro becomes a piece of dead art

Fidel Castro becomes a piece of dead art

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An artistic cadaver of late Cuban ruler Fidel Castro, donning military fatigues and with his head propped on a white pillow, has become one of the main attractions of Art Basel Hong Kong. Although the fair is not yet open to the public, collectors from all over the world are busy taking selfies Shen Shaomin, an Australian Chinese artist, is responsible for the exhibit, which includes Castro and four other communist legends: Mao Zedong, Vladimir Lenin, Kim Jong-il, Ho Chi Minh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed (Sep '16) Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,064 • Total comments across all topics: 279,729,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC