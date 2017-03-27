Faster resolution of salary-related c...

Faster resolution of salary-related claims with new State Courts tribunal

SINGAPORE: From Saturday , statutory and contractual salary-related claims from employees will be heard at the new Employment Claims Tribunals at the State Courts instead of the Labour Court in the Ministry of Manpower . This is expected to speed up the resolution of employment disputes, the State Courts said in a press release announcing the launch of the Tribunals on Friday.

