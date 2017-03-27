"Everybody was a Hero that Day"

In the battle for Widows' Village during Tet 1968, a single scout platoon earned three DSCs, six Silver Stars and 22 Bronze Stars. In late January 1968, my scout platoon-part of the 9th Infantry Division's 2nd Battalion, 47th Infantry -set up in a defensive position off High- way 15, the major road leading to the port city of Vung Tau.

