Ericsson's Work on Fixed 5G Also Has an Eye on Mobile
Fixed wireless 5G has been praised at Mobile World Congress this week, but it has also taken a beating from critics who call it a "niche" use case. According to Joakim Sorelius, head of 5G and RAN Architecture for Ericsson Network Products, though, fixed wireless can be tied to mobile 5G more closely than one might think.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wireless Week.
