Endangered Monkeys and the Legacy of the Vietnam War at Ground Floor Gallery

The artist's exhibition, on view through March 26, centers on an endangered species of monkeys in Vietnam and a US military document from 1969. Tammy Nguyen, "Shoot" , watercolor, acrylic, and oil on canvas, 48 x 36 in In 2010, artist Tammy Nguyen stopped into a used bookstore in Ho Chi Minh City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.