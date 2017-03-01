Elipse Software Elipse Power Gateway ...

Elipse Software Elipse Power Gateway employed by company in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Electric Energy Online

The Northern Power Corporation , an electricity distribution company from North Vietnam, has recently installed the Elipse Power Gateway system to monitor 14 of their substations, located in Ha Tinh and Hung Yen, municipalities that are respectively 350 and 20 kilometers away from Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi. Thanks to Elipse Software 's solution, EVNNPC can now access remotely the data from switches, fire alarm systems, meters, relays, transformers, and third-party RTUs in the substations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC