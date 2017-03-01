Elipse Software Elipse Power Gateway employed by company in Vietnam
The Northern Power Corporation , an electricity distribution company from North Vietnam, has recently installed the Elipse Power Gateway system to monitor 14 of their substations, located in Ha Tinh and Hung Yen, municipalities that are respectively 350 and 20 kilometers away from Vietnam's capital city, Hanoi. Thanks to Elipse Software 's solution, EVNNPC can now access remotely the data from switches, fire alarm systems, meters, relays, transformers, and third-party RTUs in the substations.
