Driver Who Ran Out of Gas Stole a Squad Car and Ran Out of Gas Again

A driver who called for help after running out of gas is accused of stealing a deputy's squad car in South Dakota and leading authorities in a pursuit before once again running out of fuel. Troy James is charged with felony grand theft.

Chicago, IL

