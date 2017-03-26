Daily Deals: Star Wars The Complete Saga (Episodes I-VI) on Blu-ray for $58.49

Releases Tuesday - 20% off Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, 20% off MLB The Show 17, Planet Earth II 4K Blu-ray for $40, Iron Giant, Journey, Skyrim, and more Welcome to IGN's Daily Deals, your source for the best deals on the stuff you actually want to buy. If you buy something through this post, IGN may get a share of the sale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IGN.