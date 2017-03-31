Chicago Danztheatre & Re|dance Group Join Forces for Ethereal Abandonment

After 18 years as professional colleagues and friends, Adler and Riner joined executive director forces to collaborate on an evening length dance theatre work combining members from both Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble and RE dance group. Ethereal Abandonment runs Friday and Saturdays, May 12-20, 8pm at Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble's Auditorium .

