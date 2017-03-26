Chess notes

Chess notes

Bobby Fischer would have been 74 March 9. Among his many contributions to the game was his endless work on the Najdorf Variation of the Sicilian defense. Fischer long searched for ways to win with Black, and the very sharp Najdorf suited this very well while the endless theoretical preparation suited his nature.

