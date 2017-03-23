CEO of Chinese paper company departs

CEO of Chinese paper company departs

A top executive at a Chinese pulp and paper company planning a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Richmond has left the company. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Dong Lan was recently named as acting CEO of Tranlin, which also goes by Vastly, following the departure of former CEO Jerry Z. Peng.

Chicago, IL

