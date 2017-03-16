Cambodian Carrier begins Macau flights

Cambodian Carrier begins Macau flights

Cambodia's national flag carrier, Cambodia Angkor Air, began direct flights between southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province and Macau yesterday, local media reported, citing an airline official. Macau becomes its second international destination from Preah Sihanouk province and the eighth from Cambodia, after Bangkok, Da Nang, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City and Sh... Cambodia's national flag carrier, Cambodia Angkor Air, began direct flights between southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province and Macau yesterday, local media reported, citing an airline official.

