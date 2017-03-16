Cambodian Carrier begins Macau flights
Cambodia's national flag carrier, Cambodia Angkor Air, began direct flights between southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province and Macau yesterday, local media reported, citing an airline official. Macau becomes its second international destination from Preah Sihanouk province and the eighth from Cambodia, after Bangkok, Da Nang, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City and Sh... Cambodia's national flag carrier, Cambodia Angkor Air, began direct flights between southwestern Cambodia's Preah Sihanouk province and Macau yesterday, local media reported, citing an airline official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC