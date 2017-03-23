Book Review: Team 19 in Vietnam

Book Review: Team 19 in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HistoryNet

Americans often forget that they were not the only foreign forces to become involved in the Vietnam War and that the involvement of those allied forces was extensive. A seldom mentioned group among the 8,000 Australians who served there was the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam, a contingent of advisers working with American partners to help the South Vietnamese defend their towns in the countryside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... 2 hr Spotted Girl 5
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb 24 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC