Book Review: Team 19 in Vietnam
Americans often forget that they were not the only foreign forces to become involved in the Vietnam War and that the involvement of those allied forces was extensive. A seldom mentioned group among the 8,000 Australians who served there was the Australian Army Training Team Vietnam, a contingent of advisers working with American partners to help the South Vietnamese defend their towns in the countryside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|2 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb 24
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC