Audiobook Narrator Pro To Discuss Entrepreneurship
Andi Arndt will explain how she turned her voice into business when she speaks this evening as part of the Entrepreneurial Spark Speaker Series. Arndt, a noted audiobook narrator, will present "Entrepreneurship by the Book: How I Found A Great Niche and Ran with It" at Ruby's Lounge, in the basement of Clementine's Cafe, 165 S. Main St. The event is free but space is limited, so tickets should be obtained at eventbrite.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
