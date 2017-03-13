Asia beef conference in Vietnam hears of market price pressures

The number of Australian cattle exported to Vietnam in 2017 will largely be dictated by price, with importers baulking at the high cost of stock, according to LiveCorp. High cattle prices were discussed at last week's Beef and Dairy Livestock Asia conference in Ho Chi Minh City, with industry working to reassure meat buyers that market forces were at play, driven by a cattle shortage. Organised by Meat and Livestock Australia and LiveCorp as part of their joint Live Export Program , guest speakers at the event presented on a range of topics including animal nutrition, breeding, welfare and feedlotting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.