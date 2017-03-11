AirAsia offers three million promo seats
SEPANG: AirAsia will be giving away up to three million promotional seats in its first major promotion of the year. The promotion is available on airasia.com from March 13 to 19 for travel period from Sept 1, 2017 to June 5, 2018.
