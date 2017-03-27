Air traffic staff dismissed, discipli...

Air traffic staff dismissed, disciplined for irresponsible behaviour

Hao I PHA'NG -Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation is taking strict disciplinary actions against several officials involved in air traffic service disruptions at the Hao i PhA2ng-based CA t Bi International Airport early this month. In a report on violations leading to air traffic service disruptions at CA t Bi International Airport sent to the Ministry of Transport, the corporation said it has asked the Standing Committee and the leaders of the Northern Flight Management Company to revise responsibilities of the organisation and individuals involved in the incidents.

