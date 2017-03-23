1964: Misread Signals, Lost Opportuni...

1964: Misread Signals, Lost Opportunities

New insights-from intelligence archives of the United States and North Vietnam-highlight the genesis 50 years ago of a flawed strategy. Had President Lyndon B. Johnson, advisers and intelligence services not disregarded, rejected, missed or misread the signals emanating from Asia in the early to mid-1960s, they might his policy not have stubbornly adhered to an attrition strategy in Vietnam that failed to take advantage of the offensive strengths of American forces.

Chicago, IL

