16:05 Kazakhstan carries out inaugural shipment of wheat to Vietnam

Kazakhstan carries out inaugural shipment of wheat to Vietnam

Read more: AkiPress

Kazakhstan exported its wheat to Vietnam through new transport corridor Kazakhstan - Lianyungang - Vietnam for the first time. The first shipment of Kazakh wheat for the Vietnamese market arrived at the sea port of Ho Chi Minh City on March 4, 2017.

Chicago, IL

