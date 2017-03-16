16:05 Kazakhstan carries out inaugural shipment of wheat to Vietnam
Kazakhstan exported its wheat to Vietnam through new transport corridor Kazakhstan - Lianyungang - Vietnam for the first time. The first shipment of Kazakh wheat for the Vietnamese market arrived at the sea port of Ho Chi Minh City on March 4, 2017.
