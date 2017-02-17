Zoonotic Transmission of mcr-1 Colistin Resistance Gene from Small-Scale Poultry Farms, Vietnam
Detection of mcr-1 -carrying bacteria in chicken samples was associated with colistin use and detection in human samples with exposure to mcr-1 -positive chickens. Colistin resistance is a gradually emerging problem among gram-negative bacteria in clinical settings in many countries .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Wed
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC