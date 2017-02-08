Young people join together to reform ...

Young people join together to reform Religious Education in Milton Keynes

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Miltonkeynes Today

A group of local children and young people from schools across Milton Keynes have been working together to look at ways to improve religious education in the city. The aim was to bring pupils together to share ideas and resources in a bid to update local RE to meet the needs of the diverse community of children in the local primary and secondary schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miltonkeynes Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,291 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC