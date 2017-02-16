Woman 'paid $100 to target Kim in prank'

Woman 'paid $100 to target Kim in prank'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, died in Malaysia on Monday from a suspected poison attack. Picture: Yonhap News Agency/AAP A WOMAN suspected of being involved in the assassination plot of Kim Jong-un's brother was reportedly offered just $100 to carry out the attack which she believed was a prank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Wed baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb 5 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,034 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC