Why Buying Rite Aid Stock Now Could Be a Smart Move
Acquisitions aren't for the faint of heart, especially when you're a shareholder of the company that's to be purchased. and Rite Aid announced a new twist to their merger agreement on Jan. 30. In an effort to convince the Federal Trade Commission to approve the deal, Walgreens agreed to sell up to 1,200 Rite Aid stores -- up from 1,000 in the previous version of the two companies' merger agreement.
Read more at The Motley Fool.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
