What's in a name? In Vietnam, just ask about 'the war'
It had its start in 1955, escalated in the '60s, and ended with the fall of Saigon in 1975 to the Viet Cong -- resulting in the reunification of Vietnam, with its capital, Hanoi, in the North. Today, with a controlling one-party Communist/Socialist government, Vietnam is at peace, becoming a financial hub in Asia, and showing no discernible hostility toward the American tourists who are welcomed in the spirit of reconciliation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
