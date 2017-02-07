What goes on aboard a Contiki tour

What goes on aboard a Contiki tour

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In Vietnam, Eli Orzessek finds valuable booty, friends to help him navigate the bustling cities, crazy nights out and confronting relics of war. If I've learned one thing through group travel it's that as long as we're not playing sport - or talking about it - Kiwis and Aussies get along like a house on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Sun Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan 14 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
News Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 cat7790 4
News How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed Sep '16 Parden Pard 5
News SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12) Jul '16 zionist sponges 4
News Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16) May '16 YouDidntBuildThat 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,640,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC