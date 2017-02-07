What goes on aboard a Contiki tour
In Vietnam, Eli Orzessek finds valuable booty, friends to help him navigate the bustling cities, crazy nights out and confronting relics of war. If I've learned one thing through group travel it's that as long as we're not playing sport - or talking about it - Kiwis and Aussies get along like a house on fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan 14
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
|Miami Globe Trotter: Vietnam's vitality defies ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|cat7790
|4
|How Mao Zedong's body was embalmed
|Sep '16
|Parden Pard
|5
|SoldierMissing from Vietnam War Comes Home (Apr '12)
|Jul '16
|zionist sponges
|4
|Obama thinks communist Vietnam should give peop... (May '16)
|May '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|9
