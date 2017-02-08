Violating coach operators forced to halt operations
Coach operators who are not following changes in the bus routes as instructed by the HA Na i's transport authority would be forced to halt operations for a month. By Friday, the department would re-examine the implementation of the changes by coach operators at bus stations in the city.
