Vietnam's Thanh Hoa Armed Units Told To Up Vigilance
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang asked all armed units in Thanh Hoa province to strengthen their regular drills and strived in building up its capacity in order to tackle all emergencies to mantain national security, Vietnam news agency reported. Meeting with representatives of the police, border security forces, militia and other armed units during a visit to the north-central province on Sunday, he asked them to work on community-based defence and security, turning districts and provinces into strong defensive bases.
